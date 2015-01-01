SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hughes AM, Flint SW, Clare K, Kousoulis AA, Rothwell ER, Bould H, Howe LD. Lancet Reg. Health Eur. 2024; 40: e100895.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.lanepe.2024.100895

38745988

PMC11092882

BACKGROUND: Obesity is highly stigmatized, with negative obesity-related stereotypes widespread across society. Internalized weight stigma (IWS) is linked to negative outcomes including poor mental health and disordered eating. Previous evidence examining population groups at higher risk of experiencing IWS comes from small, nonrepresentative samples. Here, we re-assess previously reported associations of IWS with demographic, socioeconomic, and wider social factors in a large general population birth cohort study for the first time.

METHODS: In the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC), we explored differences in IWS at age 31 years by sex, ethnicity, socioeconomic factors, sexual orientation, and family and wider social influences, using confounder-adjusted multivariable regression.

FINDINGS: In models adjusted for potential confounders and BMI in childhood, adolescence, and adulthood (N = 4060), IWS was higher for females (standardized beta: 0.56, 95% CI: 0.50, 0.61), sexual minorities (0.17 S.D. higher, 95% CI: 0.09, 0.24), and less socioeconomically advantaged individuals (e.g., 0.16 S.D. higher (95% CI: 0.08, 0.24) for participants whose mothers had minimum or no qualifications, compared to a university degree). The social environment during adolescence and young adulthood was important: IWS was higher for people who at age 13 years felt pressure to lose weight from family (by 0.13 S.D., 95% CI: 0.03, 0.23), and the media (by 0.17, 95% CI: 0.10, 0.25), or had experienced bullying (e.g., 0.25 S.D., 95% CI: 0.17, 0.33 for bullying at age 23 years).

INTERPRETATION: Internalized weight stigma differs substantially between demographic groups. Risk is elevated for females, sexual minorities, and socioeconomically disadvantaged adults, and this is not explained by differences in BMI. Pressure to lose weight from family and the media in adolescence may have long-lasting effects on IWS. FUNDING: The ESRC, MRC, NIHR, and Wellcome Trust.


Language: en

ALSPAC; Bullying; Inequalities; Longitudinal; Weight bias; Weight stigma

