Abstract

A new smartphone-based chemiluminescence method has been introduced for the quantitative analysis of CL-20 (Hexanitroazaisowuertzitan) explosive. The solvent mixture, oxidizer agent, and concentration of the reactants were optimized using statistical procedures. CL-20 explosive showed a quenching effect on the chemiluminescence intensity of the luminol-NaClO reaction in the solvent mixture of DMSO/H(2)O. A smartphone was used as a detector to record the light intensity of chemiluminescence reaction as a video file. The recorded video file was converted to an analytical signal as intensity luminescence-time curve by a written code in MATLAB software. Dynamic range and limit of detection of the proposed method were obtained 2.0-240.0 and 1.1 mg⋅L(-1), respectively, in optimized concentrations 1.5 × 10(-3) mol⋅L(-1) luminol and 1.0 × 10(-2) mol⋅L(-1) NaClO. Precursors TADB, HBIW, and TADNIW in CL-20 explosive synthesis did not show interference in measurement the CL-20 purity. The analysis of CL-20 spiked samples of soil and water indicated the satisfactory ability of the method in the analysis of real samples. The interaction of CL-20 molecules and OCl(-) ions is due to quench of chemiluminescence reaction of the luminol-NaClO.

Language: en