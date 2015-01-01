Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Despite profound medico-socio-legal consequences of traumatic brain injury (TBI) from intimate partner violence and domestic violence (IPV/DV), the incidence and acute outcomes of concurrent IPV/DV-TBI are not well understood. We examined US IPV/DV patients with/without TBI (IPV/DV-TBI; non-TBI) using the National Trauma Data Bank. We hypothesized IPV/DV-TBI would be associated with elevated morbidity.



METHODS: National Trauma Data Bank Trauma Quality Programs Participant Use Files years 2018 to 2021 were queried for patients aged ≥18 years with IPV/DV using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision external cause codes. TBI/non-TBI was defined using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision diagnosis codes. TBI severity was defined by the Glasgow Coma Scale (severe = 3-8, moderate = 9-12, and mild = 13-15). Outcomes were intensive care unit (ICU) admission, in-hospital mortality, length of stay (LOS), and discharge home. Multivariable regressions examined associations between TBI and outcomes, controlling for sociodemographic and injury severity variables.



RESULTS: Of 3891 IPV/DV-related cases, 31.1% were IPV/DV-TBI. Cranial injuries included skull fracture (30.2%), subdural (19.8%), subarachnoid (13.4%), and epidural (1.1%) hemorrhage, contusion (8.1%), and cerebral edema (3.3%). In IPV/DV-TBI, mild/moderate/severe TBI proportions were 87.4%/4.3%/8.3%, with mean LOS 11.5 ± 10.9/14.4 ± 27.3/5.0 ± 7.7-days and mortality 0.9%/22.5%/28.6%, respectively. Compared with non-TBI, IPV/DV-TBI had more female (77.2%/64.6%, P <.001) and fewer Black patients (28.9%/36.6%, P <.001), more ICU admissions (20.9%/7.5%, P <.001) and mortality (4.1%/1.8%, P <.001), longer LOS (5.3 ± 9.5/4.5 ± 6.4-days, P =.008), and decreased discharge home (79.8%/83.8%, P =.005). Multivariable regressions confirmed the associations between TBI and ICU admission (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 4.29, 95% CI [3.46-5.33]), mortality (aOR = 3.20 [1.99-5.15]), LOS (adjusted mean difference = +1.22 [0.68-1.76]), and inability to discharge home (aOR = 0.57 [0.46-0.71]).



CONCLUSION: One-third of US IPV/DV-related trauma cases have TBI, comprising predominantly female patients. Black patients with IPV/DV-related trauma were overrepresented compared with US census estimates. IPV/DV-TBI had increased ICU admissions, LOS, in-hospital mortality, and inability to discharge home compared with non-TBI. Investigating morbidity risk factors and providing sociomedical resources during acute care are critically needed in this vulnerable population.

