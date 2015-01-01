Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Because understanding barriers to universal suicide risk screening in pediatric emergency departments (PEDs) may improve both identification and management of suicidal behaviors and ideation, this study assessed barriers to a quality improvement initiative examining the use of a novel computerized adaptive test (CAT), the Kiddie-CAT, in 2 PEDs.



METHODS: Research assistants (RAs) trained in Rapid Assessment Procedures-Informed Clinical Ethnography methods documented barriers related to the environment, individuals, and workflow as encountered during screening shifts, categorizing the barriers' impacts as either general to a screening shift or related to screening an individual youth/caregiver dyad. Using thematic content analysis, investigators further categorized barriers based on type (eg, workflow, language/comprehension, clinician attitudes/behaviors) and relationship to the limited integration of this initiative into clinical protocols. Reasons for refusal and descriptive data on barriers are also reported.



RESULTS: Individual screen barriers were most often related to workflow (22.9%) and youth/caregiver language/comprehension challenges (28%). Similarly, workflow issues accounted for 48.2% of all general shift barriers. However, many of these barriers were related to the limited integration of the initiative, as RAs rather than clinical staff conducted the screening.



CONCLUSIONS: Although this study was limited by a lack of complete integration into clinical protocols and was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic impacts on PEDs, the findings suggest that considerable attention needs to be directed both to physician education and to workflow issues that could impede universal screening efforts.

Language: en