BenYishay A, Sayers R, Wells J. PLoS One 2024; 19(5): e0301833.

(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0301833

38748656

Violence against children in schools harms the affected children, limits their learning and educational attainment, and extends its harms to families and the broader communities. However, to date, comparable cross-country data on violence against children in schools has not been available. We utilize the Violence Against Children and Youth Surveys (VACS) to estimate school-related violence against children in seven countries (Honduras, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia). Leveraging the unique comparability of the surveys, we are able to estimate both physical and sexual violence experienced in childhood and adolescence among youth aged 13-24. Where possible, we also disaggregate by gender and perpetrator type. Overall, within our sample seven countries, we find that 12.11-44.63% of females and 14.28-53.85% of males experienced at least one form of violence. Males experience higher levels of school-related violence and a significant portion of this is due to experiencing physical violence perpetrated by male classmates.


*Schools/statistics & numerical data; Adolescent; Child; Child Abuse/statistics & numerical data; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Humans; Kenya/epidemiology; Malawi/epidemiology; Male; Nigeria/epidemiology; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; Tanzania/epidemiology; Uganda/epidemiology; Violence/statistics & numerical data; Young Adult; Zambia/epidemiology

