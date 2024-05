Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to analyze the technologies used by the nursing team in the treatment of skin lesions caused by burns in patients under intensive care.



METHODS: this is a scope review conducted on the LILACS, Medline, PubMed, and CINAHL databases without temporal or language restrictions.



RESULTS: the highlighted technologies included the use of specialized dressings, biological agents such as probiotics and cyanobacteria, as well as negative pressure therapies and enzymes such as papain and collagenase. Some technologies, such as nanocrystalline silver, demonstrated efficacy in infection control. FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: the study identified essential technologies in burn care, emphasizing the need for further research on "soft" technologies. The findings support the promotion of evidence-based nursing care for burn patients in intensive care and enhance knowledge about effective treatments.

Language: pt