(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION: The suicide crisis syndrome (SCS) has demonstrated efficacy in predicting suicide attempts, showing potential utility in detecting at-risk individuals who may not be willing to disclose suicidal ideation (SI). The present international study examined differences in intentions to utilize mental health and suicide prevention resources among community-based adults with varying suicide risk (i.e., presence/absence of SCS and/or SI).
Language: en
mental health service use; suicidal ideation; suicide; suicide crisis syndrome