Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The suicide crisis syndrome (SCS) has demonstrated efficacy in predicting suicide attempts, showing potential utility in detecting at-risk individuals who may not be willing to disclose suicidal ideation (SI). The present international study examined differences in intentions to utilize mental health and suicide prevention resources among community-based adults with varying suicide risk (i.e., presence/absence of SCS and/or SI).



METHODS: A sample of 16,934 community-based adults from 13 countries completed measures about the SCS and SI. Mental health and suicide prevention resources were provided to all participants, who indicated their intentions to use these resources.



RESULTS: Individuals with SCS (55.7%) were just as likely as those with SI alone (54.0%), and more likely than those with no suicide-related symptoms (45.7%), to report willingness to utilize mental health resources. Those with SI (both with and without SCS) were more likely to seek suicide prevention resources (52.6% and 50.5%, respectively) than those without SI (41.7% and 41.8%); however, when examining endorsements for personal use, those with SCS (21.6%) were more likely to use resources than individuals not at risk (15.1%).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings provide insight into individuals' willingness to use resources across configurations of explicitly disclosed (SI) and indirect (SCS) suicide risk.

Language: en