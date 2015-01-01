Abstract

Traumatic brain injuries cause enormous individual and socioeconomic burdens. Survivors frequently struggle with motor handicaps as well as impaired cognition and emotion. In addition to the primary mechanical brain damage, complex secondary mechanisms are the main drivers of functional impairment. Many of these pathophysiological mechanisms are now well known: excitotoxic amino acids, breakdown of the blood-brain barrier, neuroinflammation with subsequent damage to cell organelles and membranes, cerebral edema, and apoptotic processes triggering neuronal death; however, paracrine resilience factors may counteract these processes. Specific neuroprotective and neuroregenerative intensive care therapies are few. This review highlights medical approaches aimed at mitigating secondary damage and promoting neurotrophic processes in severe traumatic brain injury. Some pharmacologic attempts that appeared very promising in experimental settings have had disappointing clinical results (progesterone, cyclosporine A, ronopterin, erythropoietin, dexanabinol). Thus, the search for drugs that can effectively limit ongoing posttraumatic neurological damage is ongoing. Some medications appear to be beneficial: N‑methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDA) antagonists (esketamine, amantadine, Mg++) reduce excitotoxicity and statins and cerebrolysin are known to counteract neuroinflammation. By supporting the impaired mitochondrial energy supply, oxidative processes are inhibited and neuroregenerative processes, such as neurogenesis, angiogenesis and synaptogenesis are promoted by citicoline and cerebrolysin. First clinical evidence shows an improvement in cognitive and thymopsychic outcomes, underlined by own clinical experience combining different therapeutic approaches. Accordingly, adjuvant treatment with neuroprotective substances appears to be a promising option, although more randomized prospective studies are still needed.

Language: en