Abstract

During 2020–2022, a total of 1,481 deaths occurred involving injuries from recreational and nonrecreational use of watercraft. The highest percentage of these deaths (17.4%) occurred in July, with the majority occurring during May–September.



Supplementary Table: https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/155045



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2020–2022. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm



* Deaths were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision underlying cause of death codes V90–V94 (water transport). Water transport includes both recreational and nonrecreational use of motorized (e.g., merchant ship, ferry, passenger ship, fishing boat, and jet ski) and nonmotorized (e.g., canoe, kayak, inflatable craft, surfboard, and windsurfer) watercraft. Deaths resulted from drowning, submersion, and other types of injuries. All water transport deaths are unintentional.





Language: en