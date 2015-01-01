|
Garnett MF. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2024; 73(19): e447.
(Copyright © 2024, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
38753571
During 2020–2022, a total of 1,481 deaths occurred involving injuries from recreational and nonrecreational use of watercraft. The highest percentage of these deaths (17.4%) occurred in July, with the majority occurring during May–September.
