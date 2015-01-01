SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Steele KA, Tokarz S, Felker-Kantor E, Theall KP, Clum GA. AIDS Care 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/09540121.2024.2345688

PMID

38754021

Abstract

ABSTRACTThis study examines the relationship between coping self-efficacy, concurrent stress, and psychological distress (borderline/clinical anxiety, depression, and PTSD symptoms) among people living with HIV (PLWH). Using data from a cohort of PLWH living in a southern peri-urban area, logistic regression analyses were conducted to determine the effects of self-reported coping self-efficacy on psychological distress in a sample of 85 violence-affected PLWH. We also tested the moderating effect of coping self-efficacy on the concurrent stress-psychological distress relationships. In adjusted models, coping self-efficacy was significantly associated with symptoms of anxiety and PTSD, but not depressive symptoms.

FINDINGS indicate that high coping self-efficacy may reduce one's likelihood of anxiety and PTSD symptoms among PLWH.


Language: en

Keywords

Coping self-efficacy; HIV; psychological distress; SDG 3: Good health and well-being; stress

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print