Deng H, Abouzeid CA, Shepler LJ, Ni P, Slavin MD, Barron DS, Herrera-Escobar JP, Kazis LE, Ryan CM, Schneider JC. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38754720
OBJECTIVE: To examine the moderation effects of daily behavior on the associations between symptoms and social participation outcomes after burn injury DESIGN: A 6-month prospective cohort study SETTING: Community PARTICIPANTS: 24 adult burn survivors INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Symptoms and social participation outcomes were assessed weekly using smartphone surveys, including symptoms of pain (Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS) Pain Intensity and Pain Interference), anxiety (PROMIS Anxiety), and depression (Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-8)), as well as outcomes of social interactions and social activities (Life Impact Burn Recovery Evaluation (LIBRE) Social Interactions and Social Activities). Daily behaviors were automatically recorded by a smartphone application and smartphone logs, including physical activity (steps, travel miles, and activity minutes), sleep (sleep hours), and social contact (number of phone call and message contacts).
Burns; Daily Behavior; Social Participation