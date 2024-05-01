Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the moderation effects of daily behavior on the associations between symptoms and social participation outcomes after burn injury DESIGN: A 6-month prospective cohort study SETTING: Community PARTICIPANTS: 24 adult burn survivors INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Symptoms and social participation outcomes were assessed weekly using smartphone surveys, including symptoms of pain (Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS) Pain Intensity and Pain Interference), anxiety (PROMIS Anxiety), and depression (Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-8)), as well as outcomes of social interactions and social activities (Life Impact Burn Recovery Evaluation (LIBRE) Social Interactions and Social Activities). Daily behaviors were automatically recorded by a smartphone application and smartphone logs, including physical activity (steps, travel miles, and activity minutes), sleep (sleep hours), and social contact (number of phone call and message contacts).



RESULTS: Multilevel models controlling for demographic and burn injury variables examined the associations between symptoms and social participation outcomes, and the moderation effects of daily behaviors. Lower (worse) LIBRE Social Interactions and LIBRE Social Activities scores were significantly associated with higher (worse) PROMIS Pain Intensity, PROMIS Pain Interference, PROMIS Anxiety, and PHQ-8 scores (p<0.05). Additionally, daily steps and activity minutes were associated with LIBRE Social Interactions and LIBRE Social Activities (p<0.05), and significantly moderated the association between PROMIS Anxiety and LIBRE Social Activities (p<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Social participation outcomes are associated with pain, anxiety, and depression symptoms after burn injury, and are buffered by daily physical activity. Future interventions studies should examine physical activity promotion on improving social recovery after burns.

