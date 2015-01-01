Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Australia, motor vehicle crashes (MVC)-related health data are available from insurance claims and hospitals but not from primary care settings. This study aimed to identify the frequency of MVC-related consultations in Australian general practices, explore the pharmacological management of health conditions related to those crashes, and investigate general practitioners' (GPs) perceived barriers and enablers in managing these patients.



METHODS: Mixed-methods study. The quantitative component explored annual MVC-related consultation rates over seven years, the frequency of chronic pain, depression, anxiety or sleep issues after MVC, and management with opioids, antidepressants, anxiolytics or sedatives in a sample of 1,438,864 patients aged 16 + years attending 402 Australian general practices (MedicineInsight). Subsequently, we used content analysis of 81 GPs' qualitative responses to an online survey that included some of our quantitative findings to explore their experiences and attitudes to managing patients after MVC.



RESULTS: MVC-related consultation rates remained stable between 2012 and 2018 at around 9.0 per 10,000 consultations. In 2017/2018 compared to their peers, those experiencing a MVC had a higher frequency of chronic pain (48% vs. 26%), depression/anxiety (20% vs. 13%) and sleep issues (7% vs. 4%). In general, medications were prescribed more after MVC. Opioid prescribing was much higher among patients after MVC than their peers, whether they consulted for chronic pain (23.8% 95%CI 21.6;26.0 vs. 15.2%, 95%CI 14.5;15.8 in 2017/2018, respectively) or not (15.8%, 95%CI 13.9;17.6 vs. 6.7%, 95% CI 6.4;7.0 in 2017/2018). Qualitative analyses identified a lack of guidelines, local referral pathways and decision frameworks as critical barriers for GPs to manage patients after MVC. GPs also expressed interest in having better access to management tools for specific MVC-related consequences (e.g., whiplash/seatbelt injuries, acute/chronic pain management, mental health issues).



CONCLUSION: Chronic pain, mental health issues and the prescription of opioids were more frequent among patients experiencing MVC. This reinforces the relevance of appropriate management to limit the physical and psychological impact of MVC. GPs identified a lack of available resources (e.g. education, checklists and management support tools) for managing MVC-related consequences, and the need for local referral pathways and specific guidelines to escalate treatments.

Language: en