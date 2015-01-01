Abstract

BACKGROUND: Borderline personality traits play a significant role in nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), particularly in depressed youths. NSSI is also highly correlated with negative life events. This research aimed to explore the connections between negative life events, borderline personality traits, and NSSI.



METHODS: The study included 338 depressed youth aged 13 to 25 years. Self-reported measures and clinical interviews were utilized to evaluate the depressive symptoms, borderline personality traits, negative life events, and NSSI behaviours of these participants. Identifying variables linked to NSSI was the aim of our analysis, and we also conducted a mediation analysis to look into the influence of borderline traits on the connection between negative life events and NSSI.



RESULTS: Of the 338 depressed youth, approximately 59.47% (201/338) displayed NSSI, which was associated with greater clinical severity. Borderline traits had an independent influence on NSSI and it partially explained the connection between negative life events and NSSI, even when accounting for depression symptoms. Depressed youth who were more vulnerable to NSSI behaviours often experienced negative life events such as interpersonal relationships, academic pressure, being punished, and loss.



CONCLUSIONS: Our research suggests that depressed youth who experience more negative life events are more likely to experience NSSI, and negative life events indirectly influence nonsuicidal self-injury through borderline personality traits. Implementing interventions focused on mitigating borderline symptoms could be a promising therapeutic approach for addressing NSSI in young people.

