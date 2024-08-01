Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Background: Childhood poisoning, characterised by exposure to toxic substances, poses a global health concern with variations across regions. Despite the importance of having current information about childhood acute poisoning in our region, there is a noticeable gap in such research in our local context. Regularly reviewing the agents responsible for poisoning in our locale is essential for devising prevention strategies and treatment approaches. This study aimed to examine the patterns and outcomes of childhood poisoning at the Children's Emergency Department of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.



METHODS: A retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted, analysing cases of childhood poisoning in the Children's Emergency Ward, presenting from January 2013 to December 2022. Sociodemographic data, types of poisoning agents, home interventions, clinical features and outcomes were extracted from medical records.



RESULTS: Of 9389 admissions, 81 (0.8%) cases were admitted for childhood poisoning, but only 69 cases were analysed (total n=69). Children aged under 5 years (52.2%) and who were males (59.4%) were mostly involved. Organophosphates (21.7%) and kerosene (20.3%) were common poisoning agents, often accidental (72.5%) and occurring at home (94.2%). Delayed hospital presentation (>2 hours) was common (68.1%). Vomiting (72.5%) and drooling saliva (56.5%) were prevalent symptoms. Hydration (60.9%) was the main hospital intervention, while antidotes were infrequently used (15.9%). Mortality was 8.7%, predominantly due to kerosene ingestion in young children.



CONCLUSION: Organophosphate and kerosene poisoning are the most common in this facility. Enforcement challenges persist, emphasising the importance of safe storage practices and improved poison control measures. Addressing resource constraints for antidote availability and increasing awareness are vital for effective management and prevention.

Language: en