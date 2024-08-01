|
Citation
|
Areprekumor TE, Joboy-Okei E, Amadin NO, Kalu SU. BMJ Paediatr Open 2024; 8(1).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38754895
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Background: Childhood poisoning, characterised by exposure to toxic substances, poses a global health concern with variations across regions. Despite the importance of having current information about childhood acute poisoning in our region, there is a noticeable gap in such research in our local context. Regularly reviewing the agents responsible for poisoning in our locale is essential for devising prevention strategies and treatment approaches. This study aimed to examine the patterns and outcomes of childhood poisoning at the Children's Emergency Department of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Emergency Service, Hospital/statistics & numerical data; *Poisoning/epidemiology/therapy; Adolescent Health; Child; Child, Preschool; Cross-Sectional Studies; Epidemiology; Female; Humans; Infant; Kerosene/poisoning; Male; Mortality; Nigeria/epidemiology; Organophosphate Poisoning; Retrospective Studies; Toxicology