Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals with schizophrenia face high mortality risks. The effects of lipid-modifying agents on this risk remain understudied.



AIM: This study was conducted to investigate the effects of lipid-modifying agents on mortality risk in people with schizophrenia.



METHOD: This nationwide cohort study collected the data of people with schizophrenia from Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database for the period between 1 January 2001 and 31 December 2019. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression with a time-dependent model was used to estimate the hazard ratio for mortality associated with each lipid-modifying agent.



RESULTS: This study included 110 300 people with schizophrenia. Of them, 22 528 died (19 754 from natural causes and 1606 from suicide) during the study period, as confirmed using data from Taiwan's national mortality database. The use of lipid-modifying agents was associated with reduced risks of all-cause (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR]:0.37; P < 0.001) and natural (aHR:0.37; P < 0.001) mortality during a 5-year period. Among the lipid-modifying agents, statins and fibrates were associated with reduced risks of all-cause mortality (aHRs:0.37 and 0.39, respectively; P < 0.001 for both) and natural mortality (aHRs: 0.37 and 0.42, respectively; P < 0.001 for both). Notably, although our univariate analysis indicated an association between the use of lipid-modifying agents and a reduced risk of suicide mortality, the multivariate analysis revealed no significant association.



CONCLUSIONS: Lipid-modifying agents, particularly statins and fibrates, reduce the risk of mortality in people with schizophrenia. Appropriate use of lipid-modifying agents may bridge the mortality gap between these individuals and the general population.

