Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and cannabis use disorder (CUD) commonly co-occur. Conditioned associations between psychological trauma cues, distress, cannabis use, and desired relief outcomes may contribute to the comorbidity. These conditioned associations can be studied experimentally by manipulating trauma cue exposure in a cue-reactivity paradigm (CRP) and examining effects on affective and cognitive outcomes in participants with and without PTSD. However, traditional CRPs take place in-lab limiting recruitment/power. We aimed to examine the effects of CRP condition (trauma and neutral) and PTSD group (likely PTSD+ and PTSD-) on affective and craving outcomes using a stand-alone online expressive writing CRP.



METHODS: Participants (n = 202; 43.6% male; M(age) = 42.94 years, SD = 14.71) with psychological trauma histories and past-month cannabis use completed a measure of PTSD symptoms (PTSD Checklist-5 for DSM-5 [PCL-5]) and were randomized to complete either a trauma or neutral expressive writing task. Then they completed validated measures of affect (Positive and Negative Affect Schedule-Short Form [PANAS-SF]) and cannabis craving (Marijuana Craving Questionnaire-Short Form [MCQ-SF]).



RESULTS: Linear mixed models tested the hypothesized main and interactive effects of CRP condition (trauma and neutral) and PTSD group (likely PTSD+ and PTSD-) on negative and positive affect (PANAS-SF) and cannabis craving dimensions (MCQ-SF). The hypothesized main effects of trauma versus neutral expressive writing were found for negative affect and the expectancy dimension of cannabis craving and of PTSD group for negative affect and all cannabis craving dimensions; no interactions were observed.



CONCLUSIONS: Expressive writing appears a useful online CRP. Interventions focused on reducing negative affect and expectancy craving to trauma cues may prevent/treat CUD among cannabis users with PTSD. PLAIN LANGUAGE SUMMARY TITLE: The Use of an Online Expressive Writing as a Trauma Cue Exposure: Effects on Craving and Emotions.

