Citation
DeGrace S, Barrett SP, Yakovenko I, Tibbo PG, Romero-Sanchiz P, Carleton RN, Snooks T, Rudnick A, Stewart SH. Can. J. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Effets de l'exposition aux signaux traumatiques et du SSPT sur l'affect et le besoin de cannabis chez les consommateurs de cannabis ayant des antécédents de traumatismes : utilisation de l'écriture expressive comme paradigme de réactivité en ligne
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Canadian Psychiatric Association, Publisher SAGE Publications)
DOI
PMID
38751068
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and cannabis use disorder (CUD) commonly co-occur. Conditioned associations between psychological trauma cues, distress, cannabis use, and desired relief outcomes may contribute to the comorbidity. These conditioned associations can be studied experimentally by manipulating trauma cue exposure in a cue-reactivity paradigm (CRP) and examining effects on affective and cognitive outcomes in participants with and without PTSD. However, traditional CRPs take place in-lab limiting recruitment/power. We aimed to examine the effects of CRP condition (trauma and neutral) and PTSD group (likely PTSD+ and PTSD-) on affective and craving outcomes using a stand-alone online expressive writing CRP.
Language: en
Keywords
|
affect; cannabis; craving; cue-reactivity paradigm; envie; paradigme de signal de réactivité; PTSD; SSPT; trauma; traumatisme