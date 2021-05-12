Abstract

AIMS: This two-wave, longitudinal study aimed to examine the potential moderating and mediating effects of resilience on the association between perceived school bullying and psychotic-like experiences among Chinese sexual minority adolescents.



METHODS: A total of 4192 senior high students were included and 984 (23.5%) of them were identified as a sexual minority (mean age = 16.68 years, SD = 0.71). Participants completed two online surveys during April 21 to May 12, 2021 and December 17 to 26, 2021, respectively, as well as completed self-report measures of sample characteristics, perceived school bullying, resilience, and psychotic-like experiences (including two dimensions: delusional experiences and hallucinatory experiences).



RESULTS: Perceived school bullying and resilience were associated with psychotic-like experiences in sexual minority adolescents. Resilience mediated the relationship between perceived school bullying and subsequent psychotic-like experiences (b = 0.03, 95% CI = 0.01 ~ 0.04)/ delusional experiences (b = 0.03, 95% CI = 0.01 ~ 0.04)/ hallucinatory experiences (b = 0.02, 95% CI = 0.01 ~ 0.03). Additionally, resilience only moderated the associations of perceived school bullying with hallucinatory experiences (b = -0.06, 95% CI = -0.12 ~ -0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings indicated that resilience plays a crucial role in mediating or moderating the relationship between perceived school bullying and psychotic-like experiences. Assessing and reducing school bullying, as well as promoting resilience, may have important clinical implications for reducing the risk of psychotic-like experiences in sexual minority adolescents.

Language: en