Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The global use of certain classical psychedelics has increased in recent years, but little is known about their spectrum of toxicity within Australia. We aim to describe calls to New South Wales Poisons Information Centre relating to exposures to classical psychedelics including lysergic acid diethylamide, psilocybin, N,N-dimethyltryptamine, ayahuasca, mescaline and ibogaine.



METHODS: This is a retrospective observational study of calls to New South Wales Poisons Information Centre between January 2014 and December 2022. We identified exposures to classical psychedelics within New South Wales Poisons Information Centre database and measured the annual number of exposures, source of call (hospital, health care worker, member of the public), co-ingested substances, clinical features and advice given.



RESULTS: There were 737 calls related to relevant psychedelic exposures; 352 (47.8 per cent) to lysergic acid diethylamide, 347 (47.0 per cent) to psilocybin, 28 (3.8 per cent) to N,N-dimethyltryptamine, 4 (0.5 per cent) to ayahuasca, 4 (0.5 per cent) to mescaline and 2 (0.3 per cent) to ibogaine. Cases were predominantly male (77.2 per cent) and aged between 20 and 74 years (65.6 per cent). Psychedelic calls more than doubled from 45 in 2014 to 105 in 2022 and 625 (85 per cent) of all calls were either from or referred to hospital. Co-ingestion of psychedelics with another substance occurred in 249 (33.8 per cent) of calls and the most frequent clinical features related to single substance psychedelic exposures were hallucinations (27.6 per cent), gastrointestinal symptoms (21.7 per cent) and tachycardia (18.1 per cent). Seizures occurred in 2.9 per cent of single substance psychedelic exposures.



DISCUSSION: Increasing incidence of psychedelic exposure calls, including those reporting significant toxicity, likely reflects increasing community use. This may in part be driven by increasing interest in psychedelic assisted psychotherapy trials subsequently increasing public awareness.



CONCLUSION: Relatively high poisoning severity contrasts with safety within clinical trials of psychedelic assisted psychotherapy that may relate to the uncontrolled nature of community use which is mitigated within clinical trial environments. Education about safe use may be useful.

