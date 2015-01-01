SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tzimpoulas N, Sotiropoulou S, Tewari N. Dent. Traumatol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/edt.12963

38752613

Clinical photographic documentation is recommended as part of the standardized clinical evaluation of traumatized patients according to the most current International Association of Dental Traumatology guidelines for the management of traumatic dental injuries (TDIs), published in 2020. The use of current technology such as mobile smartphones and the emergence of teledentistry for direct communication between dentists and with patients have increased the need to improve the knowledge and skills for contemporary clinical photographic documentation procedures at the dental office as well as at the accident site. The purpose of this review is to include findings from the available literature and discuss modern techniques, contemporary equipment, accessories and developments that can be used by both patients and dental professionals for proper clinical documentation after TDIs. Emphasis is given on the positioning and patient management based on the type and severity of the injury, and the selection of the appropriate technique. Moreover, the number and type of clinical photographs for each dental trauma scenario, the suggested timeline for optimal photographic documentation as well as legal considerations involved are also discussed.


clinical photography; documentation; registry; traumatic dental injury; treatment planning

