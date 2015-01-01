|
Citation
|
Jeffrey H, Yamagishi H. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2351323.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38753619
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There has been growing concern regarding increasing levels of post-traumatic stress (PTS) symptoms experienced by healthcare workers (HCW) in the UK, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*COVID-19; *Health Personnel/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/diagnosis; Adult; Análisis de perfil latente; Anxiety/psychology; Depression/psychology; England; estrés postraumático; Female; healthcare staff; Humans; Latent profile analysis; Male; Middle Aged; non-clinical role; personal de salud; post-traumatic stress; Retrospective Studies; rol no clínico; SARS-CoV-2; Surveys and Questionnaires; symptom typologies; tipologías de síntomas