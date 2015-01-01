Abstract

The object detection method serves as the core technology within the unmanned driving perception module, extensively employed for detecting vehicles, pedestrians, traffic signs, and various objects. However, existing object detection methods still encounter three challenges in intricate unmanned driving scenarios: unsatisfactory performance in multi-scale object detection, inadequate accuracy in detecting small objects, and occurrences of false positives and missed detections in densely occluded environments. Therefore, this study proposes an improved object detection method for unmanned driving, leveraging Transformer architecture to address these challenges. First, a multi-scale Transformer feature extraction method integrated with channel attention is used to enhance the network's capability in extracting features across different scales. Second, a training method incorporating Query Denoising with Gaussian decay was employed to enhance the network's proficiency in learning representations of small objects. Third, a hybrid matching method combining Optimal Transport and Hungarian algorithms was used to facilitate the matching process between predicted and actual values, thereby enriching the network with more informative positive sample features. Experimental evaluations conducted on datasets including KITTI demonstrate that the proposed method achieves 3% higher mean Average Precision (mAP) than that of the existing methodologies.

