Choudhury MM, Erdman AL, Stapleton E, Gale E, Ulman S. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1362614.
38751763
INTRODUCTION: The development of identity formation occurs during adolescence through experiences, ideals and principle. With greater accessibility to sports, recent trends have shown increased rates of sports specialization over the past decade in youth athletes. Athletic identity measures the strength an individual is tied to the athlete role and can be formed in conjunction to adolescent identity formation. More specialized youth athletes may have stronger ties to their athletic identity during their adolescent identity formation period.
adolescent athletes; athletic identity; competition level; identity formation; sport specialization; youth sports