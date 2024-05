Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal behavior in adolescents is a growing public health problem. Knowing its risk factors is key for reducing it.



OBJECTIVE: To identify the relationship between two suicidal behaviors (ideation and attempt) and eight mental health problems (MHPs) in Mexican adolescents. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Through an online survey of adolescent students from 20 states, the following information was screened: symptomatology of six MHPs (affective problems/depression, behavioral problems, somatic problems, inattention and hyperactivity problems, oppositional defiant problems and anxiety problems) and suicidal behavior (suicidal ideation and suicide attempts). MHP and suicidal behavior frequencies and percentages were analyzed, and associations were sought using binary logistic regression.



RESULTS: Six-thousand seven hundred sixty-six adolescents completed the survey, out of whom 61.02% were females, with ages ranging between 11 and 19 years (16.38 ± 1.33); 10% reported suicidal behavior, and between 3 and 5%, MHPs. The predictors (χ(2)((8)) = 387.13, p < 0.001) of suicidal behavior were affective problems/depression, behavioral problems, somatic problems, oppositional defiant problems and anxiety problems.



CONCLUSION: Five mental health problems increased the risk of reporting suicidal behaviors.

