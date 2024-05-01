SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee SH, Li CC, Chang YL, Wang YW, Chen CY, Tsai YF. Geriatr. Nurs. 2024; 58: 39-43.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.gerinurse.2024.05.006

38754197

Poor adherence to antidepressants increases the risk of suicide, while greater mental health awareness promotes seeking appropriate treatment, highlighting the urgent need to assess depression knowledge. This study aimed to develop and assess the psychometrics of a Geriatric Depression Knowledge Scale (GDKS) for older adults with depression. In phase 1, 18 items were generated through an intensive literature review and clinical experiences. Phase 2 involved assessing content and face validities of the GDKS. In phase 3, a cross-sectional study (206 older adults, 100 psychiatric professionals) determined construct validity, internal consistency, and test-retest reliability. GDKS demonstrated excellent content and face validity. Older participants scored significantly lower than psychiatric professionals, confirming excellent construct validity. Reliability was evident with a Kuder-Richardson formula 20 score of 0.72 and a 4-week test-retest reliability of 0.86 (p < 0.01). The GDKS provides a reliable tool for evaluating geriatric depression knowledge in psychiatric outpatient settings.


Depression; Instrument; Knowledge; Older adult; Reliability; Validity

