Citation
Şişman H, Yurtseven, Arslan S. Int. J. Orthop. Trauma Nurs. 2024; 54: e101104.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38754341
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The physical, psychological, and social effects of the earthquake affect a person's functionality directly. It challenges individuals because it is often traumatizing, intense fear is experienced, and it is unpredictable, uncontrollable, and destructive. Nurses are one of the professional groups that have important duties in social disasters, and they are constantly exposed to the details of the traumatic situation, sometimes physically and sometimes by listening. To understand the severity of the trauma caused by this exposure, it is important to understand the emotions and thoughts that nurses feel while caring for earthquake victims. AIMS: This study was planned to reveal the perceptions of nurses, who were themselves earthquake victims, regarding caring for earthquake victims through metaphors.
Keywords
Caring for earthquake victims; Earthquake; Nurse