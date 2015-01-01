Abstract

PURPOSE: Injury prevention is a crucial aspect of sports, particularly in high-performance settings such as elite female football [soccer].This study aimed to develop an injury prediction model that incorporates clinical, Global-Positioning-System (GPS), and multiomics (genomics and metabolomics) data to better understand the factors associated with injury in elite female football players.



METHODS: We designed a prospective cohort study over 2 seasons (2019-20 and 2021-22) of noncontact injuries in 24 elite female players in the Spanish Premiership competition. We used GPS data to determine external workload, genomic data to capture genetic susceptibility, and metabolomic data to measure internal workload.



RESULTS: Forty noncontact injuries were recorded, the most frequent of which were muscle (63%) and ligament (20%) injuries. The baseline risk model included fat mass and the random effect of the player. Six genetic polymorphisms located at the DCN, ADAMTS5, ESRRB, VEGFA, and MMP1 genes were associated with injuries after adjusting for player load (P <.05). The genetic score created with these 6 variants determined groups of players with different profile risks (P = 3.1 × 10-4). Three metabolites (alanine, serotonin, and 5-hydroxy-tryptophan) correlated with injuries. The model comprising baseline variables, genetic score, and player load showed the best prediction capacity (C-index:.74).



CONCLUSIONS: Our model could allow efficient, personalized interventions based on an athlete's vulnerability. However, we emphasize the necessity for further research in female athletes with an emphasis on validation studies involving other teams and individuals. By expanding the scope of our research and incorporating diverse populations, we can bolster the generalizability and robustness of our proposed model.

Language: en