Jones PA, Yala JA, Knight KN, Song JM, Adkins SML, Battaglia-Hoffman G, Trapl ES. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38752965
PURPOSE: The Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) is a well-established surveillance tool designed to document the health risk behaviors of youth. However, there is limited insight into the use of the survey outside of the United States. The aim of this scoping review was to assess the global presence and utilization of the YRBS.
Adolescent health; Global health; Health risk behaviors; Public health surveillance; Youth Risk Behavior Survey; YRBSS