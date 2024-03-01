Abstract

PURPOSE: The Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) is a well-established surveillance tool designed to document the health risk behaviors of youth. However, there is limited insight into the use of the survey outside of the United States. The aim of this scoping review was to assess the global presence and utilization of the YRBS.



METHODS: A structured electronic search of all publication years (through February 2020) was conducted to identify articles in PubMed and EBSCOhost. The search identified 128 articles that used the YRBS beyond the United States.



RESULTS: More than one-third of all countries, territories, and dependencies were represented in the articles, with the greatest use among upper-middle and high-income economies and those in the East Asia and Pacific geographic region. Priority health-risk behaviors identified were alcohol and other drug use (51%), tobacco use (48%), and unintentional and intentional injuries (44%). The articles predominantly suggested that the survey data be used to influence programs, policies, and practices (57%).



DISCUSSION: The development and proliferation of surveillance systems has allowed for important contributions to public health. Extensive use of the YRBS is notable; however, greater efforts are needed to support more systematic and collaborative approaches for evaluating youth behaviors around the world.

