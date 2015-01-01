|
Behl R, Umunna I, Edem B, Mphamba D, Baiocchi M, Sarnquist C. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38754093
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Assess the acceptability of and self-reported behavioral change from participation in a sexual assault prevention intervention on a U.S. university campus. Participants: Thirty-one undergraduate students who identified as women and opted-in to participating in both the intervention and research.
Keywords
Acceptability; campus; prevention; qualitative; sexual assault