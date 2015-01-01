Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Assess the acceptability of and self-reported behavioral change from participation in a sexual assault prevention intervention on a U.S. university campus. Participants: Thirty-one undergraduate students who identified as women and opted-in to participating in both the intervention and research.



METHODS: In-depth interviews and written reflections were collected. Analysis was thematic with three investigators coding and reaching consensus.



RESULTS: The EAAA program was well-liked by most participants, with positive behavior changes reported. Five key themes reflecting strengths of EAAA were identified, including improved verbal communication, reduced sexual assault myths, empowerment, recognizing and responding to danger cues, and learning about healthy sexuality. Three key themes reflecting challenges were identified, including time commitment, use of outdated program materials, and a single gender focus.



CONCLUSIONS: EAAA translates well, with a few adaptations, to a residential campus environment in the U.S. Research is needed to assess program effectiveness in reducing sexual assault.

