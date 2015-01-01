SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Baker N, Schenck CH, Golden E, Varghese R. J. Clin. Sleep Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Sleep Medicine)

10.5664/jcsm.11218

38752810

A novel form of injury associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) that was comorbid with obesity hypoventilation syndrome, and severe daytime somnolence is reported in a 55 year-old woman, manifesting as severe ocular and extra-ocular muscle injuries sustained from suddenly falling asleep and colliding with a sharp object, resulting in surgical enucleation of the right eye and orbital implant. The literature on injuries (falls, motor vehicle accidents) related to OSA and excessive day time sleepiness (EDS) is reviewed, along with the literature on injuries from OSA-related parasomnias. The diverse health hazards, including physical injury, associated with OSA-EDS, are emphasized, further encouraging the need to educate primary care providers on early detection of OSA with prompt treatment intervention.


Language: en

excessive day time sleepiness; obesity hypoventilation syndrome; obstructive sleep apnea; ocular injury; OHS; OSA; parasomnias; sleep-related injury

