Citation
de Aquino Costa Sousa T, Gagnon IJ, Li KZH, McFadyen BJ, Lamontagne A. J. Neuroengineering Rehabil. 2024; 21(1): e80.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38755606
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Individuals with a moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (m/sTBI), despite experiencing good locomotor recovery six months post-injury, face challenges in adapting their locomotion to the environment. They also present with altered cognitive functions, which may impact dual-task walking abilities. Whether they present collision avoidance strategies with moving pedestrians that are altered under dual-task conditions, however, remains unclear. This study aimed to compare between individuals with m/sTBI and age-matched control individuals: (1), the locomotor and cognitive costs associated with the concurrent performance of circumventing approaching virtual pedestrians (VRPs) while attending to an auditory-based cognitive task and; (2) gaze behaviour associated with the VRP circumvention task in single and dual-task conditions.
Language: en
Keywords
*Brain Injuries, Traumatic/rehabilitation/psychology/physiopathology; *Pedestrians; *Virtual Reality; Adult; Attention/physiology; Avoidance Learning; Circumvention; Cognition; Cognition/physiology; Female; Gaze behaviour; Humans; Locomotion; Male; Middle Aged; Multitasking; Obstacle avoidance; Psychomotor Performance/physiology; Virtual reality; Walking/physiology