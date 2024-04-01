Abstract

PURPOSE: To present the demographics and clinical characteristics of pure (rim-sparing) orbital roof fractures.



METHODS: This retrospective observational study used 10 years of data from a single institution. Patient age, sex, laterality, field of binocular single vision, associated injuries, and radiologic features were analyzed. Orbital roof fractures were categorized into four groups: comminuted/open, hinged, trapdoor, and linear. These were further subdivided into blow-in (-down) and blow-out (-up) fractures. Injury etiology was classified into fall, traffic accidents, sports injuries, assault, work-related, and others.



RESULTS: Data documented a low incidence rate of 2.5% (27 patients) in 1074 patients. Most patients were male (81%). The most common cause of injury was fall (48%), followed by traffic accidents (22%). Comminuted/open fractures constituted the bulk of fracture types (54%), followed by hinged, and linear fractures. Blow-in and blow-out fractures had an incidence rate of 50% each. Concomitant fractures of the medial and inferior orbital walls were predominant. Low surgical intervention was noted owing to acceptable field of binocular single vision outcomes, and the field of binocular single vision included the primary position of gaze in 88% of patients.



CONCLUSION: Pure orbital roof fractures occurred in 2.5% of patients with pure orbital fractures. Patients were predominantly male with trauma caused by high energy forces, which regularly caused comminution of the roof and fractures of the medial and inferior orbital walls. Most patients were managed conservatively.

Language: en