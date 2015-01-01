|
Comtois KA, Huh D, Fruhbauerova M, Livengood A, Kerbrat A, Smythe P, Ries R. J. Subst. Use Addict Treat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38750957
INTRODUCTION: The goal of this study was to evaluate changes in knowledge, attitudes, and other key suicide prevention issues for substance use disorder (SUD) counselors trained to administer the Preventing Addiction Related Suicide (PARS) module as part of a large-scale clinical trial. The PARS is a 3-hour, PowerPoint based intervention designed with and for community SUD agencies for their Intensive Outpatient (IOP) group therapy programs. A previous randomized study of 906 patients from 15 community SUD sites showed positive changes in patients' suicide prevention knowledge, attitudes, and help seeking.
Language: en
Cluster randomized trial; Intensive outpatient program; Suicide prevention; Training