Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The goal of this study was to evaluate changes in knowledge, attitudes, and other key suicide prevention issues for substance use disorder (SUD) counselors trained to administer the Preventing Addiction Related Suicide (PARS) module as part of a large-scale clinical trial. The PARS is a 3-hour, PowerPoint based intervention designed with and for community SUD agencies for their Intensive Outpatient (IOP) group therapy programs. A previous randomized study of 906 patients from 15 community SUD sites showed positive changes in patients' suicide prevention knowledge, attitudes, and help seeking.



METHODS: Counselor participants completed measures of knowledge and attitudes about suicide and their confidence treating suicidal patients at each step of a large, stepped wedge cluster randomized trial of PARS, including after the final step. Data analysis compared scores in steps prior to counselors' training in PARS with scores in the steps following counselors' PARS training.



RESULTS: A total of 126 counselors participated in the study (89 % of those approached; 89-92 % retention across follow-up). Evaluation of both PARS efficacy and the PARS training by SUD counselors was highly rated. Counselor scores after receiving PARS training (vs. scores prior to PARS training) showed greater suicide knowledge, less maladaptive attitudes about suicide, and greater confidence in working with suicidal patients.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on this rigorous test of PARS training for SUD counselors working in community SUD intensive outpatient programs, PARS training, as well as doing the PARS intervention, was rated as highly effective and acceptable. PARS offers an integrated, brief, engaging, and effective training method to improve suicide care for both SUD counselors and SUD clients.

Language: en