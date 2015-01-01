SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Comtois KA, Huh D, Fruhbauerova M, Livengood A, Kerbrat A, Smythe P, Ries R. J. Subst. Use Addict Treat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.josat.2024.209397

PMID

38750957

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The goal of this study was to evaluate changes in knowledge, attitudes, and other key suicide prevention issues for substance use disorder (SUD) counselors trained to administer the Preventing Addiction Related Suicide (PARS) module as part of a large-scale clinical trial. The PARS is a 3-hour, PowerPoint based intervention designed with and for community SUD agencies for their Intensive Outpatient (IOP) group therapy programs. A previous randomized study of 906 patients from 15 community SUD sites showed positive changes in patients' suicide prevention knowledge, attitudes, and help seeking.

METHODS: Counselor participants completed measures of knowledge and attitudes about suicide and their confidence treating suicidal patients at each step of a large, stepped wedge cluster randomized trial of PARS, including after the final step. Data analysis compared scores in steps prior to counselors' training in PARS with scores in the steps following counselors' PARS training.

RESULTS: A total of 126 counselors participated in the study (89 % of those approached; 89-92 % retention across follow-up). Evaluation of both PARS efficacy and the PARS training by SUD counselors was highly rated. Counselor scores after receiving PARS training (vs. scores prior to PARS training) showed greater suicide knowledge, less maladaptive attitudes about suicide, and greater confidence in working with suicidal patients.

CONCLUSIONS: Based on this rigorous test of PARS training for SUD counselors working in community SUD intensive outpatient programs, PARS training, as well as doing the PARS intervention, was rated as highly effective and acceptable. PARS offers an integrated, brief, engaging, and effective training method to improve suicide care for both SUD counselors and SUD clients.


Language: en

Keywords

Cluster randomized trial; Intensive outpatient program; Suicide prevention; Training

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print