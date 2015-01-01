Abstract

This study investigates the relationship between firearm violence exposure and functional health among Black adults in the United States (US). We examined associations between different forms of firearm violence exposure (direct, indirect, and community) and functional health with particular attention to differences across sex groups. We used survey data from a nationally representative sample of 3015 Black adult Americans to analyze associations between types of firearm violence exposure and four aspects of functional disability including: the ability to concentrate, walk/use stairs, dress/bathe, and run errands among males and females. The findings indicate notable disparities in exposure and health outcomes based on the exposure type and cumulative exposure to violence. Among males, functional disability was associated most closely with community violence exposure, while direct threats of firearm violence were most consequential for functional health among females. High cumulative exposure to firearm violence was linked to significant risks to functional health, particularly among females. The results shed light on sex differences in the repercussions of firearm violence exposure and emphasize its implications for daily functioning and health. This study contributes to the understanding of the multifaceted impacts of firearm violence on functional well-being and highlights the need for inclusive and culturally sensitive healing approaches based in community settings. There is a critical need for heightened awareness and strategies to enhance the well-being of those disproportionately affected by firearm violence in the US.

