Citation
Xie M, Zhang Y, Wang W, Chen H, Lin D. J. Youth Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38753280
Abstract
Prior research has observed reciprocal associations between sleep and mood. However, these findings are primarily based on the examination of one or two aspects of sleep behaviors (e.g., duration, quality), neglecting how multiple dimensions of sleep (particularly indicators pertinent to adolescence, e.g., sleep variability) are linked to adolescent mood both daily and longitudinally. Drawing on a multidimensional framework for sleep, this study addressed the knowledge gap by examining the directionality of and differential effects for associations between multiple dimensions of sleep and mood during early adolescence. Participants were 273 Chinese early adolescents (34.39% girls; M(age) = 11.57, SD = 1.31), who filled out a pre-survey on demographics (T1) and 7-day diaries on sleep (i.e., duration, quality, disturbance, and latency) and mood (i.e., positive and negative mood). Adolescents completed another wave of diary reports 1 year later (T2).
Language: en
Keywords
Daily diaries; Early adolescence; Mood; Sleep; Sleep variability