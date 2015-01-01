Abstract

These 3 plants contain sap oil (urushiol) in their leaves, stems, and roots, which is released on contact and penetrates the skin to cause an itchy, red rash (allergic contact dermatitis). Once urushiol is on the skin, it can be spread to other areas of skin by touch. People can also come into contact with urushiol by petting an animal that has sap oil on its fur. Rarely, urushiol can spread to other people through contact with clothing or objects (such as garden tools or fishing equipment) that has urushiol on it.



Approximately half to three-quarters of the US adult population develops a contact dermatitis rash after contact with poison ivy, poison oak, and/or poison sumac. Each year, approximately 10 million to 50 million people in the US develop rash from exposure to these plants. People at highest risk are those who work outdoors, such as construction, forestry, and farm workers; landscapers; and firefighters.

Language: en