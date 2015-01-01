SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hawton K, Pirkis J. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2215-0366(24)00105-6

PMID

38754457

Abstract

Interest in preventing suicides has increased greatly in recent years. In this Personal View, we consider the general global developments related to suicide prevention that have occurred in the decade since The Lancet Psychiatry was first published in 2014. We then review specific advances during this period, first, in relation to public health initiatives, and second, with regard to clinical developments. Finally, we examine some of the challenges that currently confront individuals and organisations responsible for designing and implementing suicide prevention measures.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print