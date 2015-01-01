Abstract

Interest in preventing suicides has increased greatly in recent years. In this Personal View, we consider the general global developments related to suicide prevention that have occurred in the decade since The Lancet Psychiatry was first published in 2014. We then review specific advances during this period, first, in relation to public health initiatives, and second, with regard to clinical developments. Finally, we examine some of the challenges that currently confront individuals and organisations responsible for designing and implementing suicide prevention measures.

Language: en