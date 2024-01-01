Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the extent to which demographic factors-and their intersections-influence the applicability of items assessing activities of daily living (ADLs) in a sample of older adults.



METHOD: Participants' (n = 44,713) Functional Activities Questionnaire (FAQ) scores from a multicenter database were evaluated to see how participant and collateral demographics, contextual, and clinical characteristics impacted ADL nonapplicability (NA). Collateral, contextual, and clinical characteristics were matched in those with and without NA. The effect of participant demographics and their interactions on NA responses were modeled with logistic regression.



RESULTS: At least one FAQ item (most commonly bill payment, taxes, playing games, and meal preparation) was rated as NA in up to one third of participants across ethnoracial groups. Dementia staging had the largest impact on NA, followed by participant demographics. In a matched sample, logistic models revealed that participant demographics, in particular sex, best predicted NA. However, meaningful interactions with ethnoracial group were noted for bill payment, taxes, meal preparation, and game engagement, suggesting that demographic intersections (e.g., younger vs. older Latinxs) meaningfully predict whether a given ADL was applicable to an individual participant.



CONCLUSIONS: Neuropsychology is predicated on accurate assessments of both cognition and daily functioning and, in an increasingly diverse aging population, there should be careful consideration of demographic factors, their interactions, and historical contexts that drive day-to-day demands. This study establishes limitations of existing measures and paths forward for creating fair measures of functioning in older adults. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en