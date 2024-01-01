Abstract

Although children account for 20% of all emergency department (ED) visits, the majority of children seek emergency care in hospitals that see fewer than 10 children per day. The National Pediatric Readiness Project has defined key system-level standards for all EDs to safely care for ill and injured children. High pediatric readiness is associated with improvement in mortality for critically ill and injured children. However, to improve readiness and sustain system-level changes, hospitals must invest in pediatric champions and empower them to engage in continuous quality improvement. Finally, incorporating pediatric readiness into policy is crucial for its long-term sustainability.

