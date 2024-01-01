SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Desai S, Remick KE. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2024; 71(3): 371-381.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pcl.2024.01.011

PMID

38754930

Abstract

Although children account for 20% of all emergency department (ED) visits, the majority of children seek emergency care in hospitals that see fewer than 10 children per day. The National Pediatric Readiness Project has defined key system-level standards for all EDs to safely care for ill and injured children. High pediatric readiness is associated with improvement in mortality for critically ill and injured children. However, to improve readiness and sustain system-level changes, hospitals must invest in pediatric champions and empower them to engage in continuous quality improvement. Finally, incorporating pediatric readiness into policy is crucial for its long-term sustainability.


Language: en

Keywords

*Emergency Service, Hospital; *Quality Improvement; Child; Child vulnerability; Emergency care systems; Emergency Medical Services/standards; Humans; Pediatric disaster preparedness; Pediatric emergency care; Pediatric readiness; Pediatrics; Quality improvement; United States

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print