Citation
Kahn NF, Sequeira GM, Asante PG, Kidd KM, Coker TR, Christakis DA, Karrington B, Aye T, Conard LAE, Dowshen N, Kazak AE, Nahata L, Nokoff NJ, Voss RV, Richardson LP. Pediatrics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To identify and examine demographic variation in estimates of gender-diverse youth (GDY) populations from the PEDSnet learning health system network and the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS).
METHODS: The PEDSnet sample included 14- to 17-years-old patients who had ≥2 encounters at a member institution before March 2022, with at least 1 encounter in the previous 18 months. The YRBS sample included pooled data from 14- to 17-year-old in-school youth from the 2017, 2019, and 2021 survey years. Adjusted logistic regression models tested for associations between demographic characteristics and gender dysphoria (GD) diagnosis (PEDSnet) or self-reported transgender identity (YRBS).
RESULTS: The PEDSnet sample included 392 348 patients and the YRBS sample included 270 177 youth. A total of 3453 (0.9%) patients in PEDSnet had a GD diagnosis and 5262 (1.9%) youth in YRBS self-identified as transgender. In PEDSnet, adjusted logistic regression indicated significantly lower likelihood of GD diagnosis among patients whose electronic medical record-reported sex was male and among patients who identified as Asian, Black/African American, and Hispanic/Latino/a/x/e. In contrast, in the YRBS sample, only youth whose sex was male had a lower likelihood of transgender identity.
CONCLUSIONS: GDY are underrepresented in health system data, particularly those whose electronic medical record-reported sex is male, and Asian, Black/African American, and Hispanic/Latino/a/x/e youth. Collecting more accurate gender identity information in health systems and surveys may help better understand the health-related needs and experiences of GDY and support the development of targeted interventions to promote more equitable care provision.
Language: en