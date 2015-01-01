Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Soccer heading is adversely associated with neurocognitive performance, but whether greater neck strength or anthropometrics mitigates these outcomes is controversial. Here, we examine the effect of neck strength or anthropometrics on associations of soccer heading with neurocognitive outcomes in a large cohort of adult amateur players.



METHODS: 380 adult amateur league soccer players underwent standardized measurement of neck strength (forward flexion, extension, left lateral flexion, right lateral flexion) and head/neck anthropometric measures (head circumference, neck length, neck circumference and neck volume). Participants were assessed for heading (HeadCount) and cognitive performance (Cogstate) on up to 7 visits over a period of two years. Principal components analysis (PCA) was performed on 8 neck strength and anthropometric measures. We used generalized estimating equations to test the moderation effect of each of the three PCs on 8 previously identified adverse associations of 2-week and 12-month heading estimates with cognitive performance (psychomotor speed, immediate verbal recall, verbal episodic memory, attention, working memory) and of unintentional head impacts on moderate to severe central nervous system symptoms.



RESULTS: 3 principal components (PC's) account for 80% of the variance in the PCA. In men, PC1 represents head/neck anthropometric measures, PC2 represents neck strength measures, and PC3 represents the flexor/extensor (F/E) ratio. In women, PC1 represents neck strength, PC2 represents anthropometrics, and PC3 represents the F/E ratio. Of the 48 moderation effects tested, only one showed statistical significance after Bonferroni correction, which was not robust to extensive sensitivity analyses.



CONCLUSION: Neither neck strength nor anthropometrics mitigate adverse associations of soccer heading with cognitive performance in adult amateur players.

