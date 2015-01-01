|
Sangimino M, Babbitt K, Lee HS, Park S. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 337: e115961.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38754253
Abstract
Bodily self-disturbances including anomalous embodiment of emotions are observed in psychosis-spectrum conditions. Psychosis is also associated with trauma exposure but the relationship between altered bodily experiences and trauma has not been extensively investigated in individuals at risk for psychosis (HR). We implemented a mapping task to localize felt sensations associated with trauma.
Language: en
Bodily self experience; Psychosis-risk; Trauma