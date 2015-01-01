Abstract

Bodily self-disturbances including anomalous embodiment of emotions are observed in psychosis-spectrum conditions. Psychosis is also associated with trauma exposure but the relationship between altered bodily experiences and trauma has not been extensively investigated in individuals at risk for psychosis (HR). We implemented a mapping task to localize felt sensations associated with trauma.



RESULTS show that trauma experiences were always localized in the body. HR reported increased rates of traumatic experiences than low-risk group (LR). HR reported sensations associated with trauma across widespread body areas. Further research is needed to elucidate how trauma might lead to psychotic-like experiences via bodily self-disturbances.

Language: en