Abstract

Recorded head kinematics from head-impact measurement devices (HIMd) are pivotal for evaluating brain stress and strain through head finite element models (hFEM). The variability in kinematic recording windows across HIMd presents challenges as they yield inconsistent hFEM responses. Despite establishing an ideal recording window for maximum principal strain (MPS) in brain tissue, uncertainties persist about the impact characteristics influencing vulnerability when this window is shortened. This study aimed to scrutinize factors within impact kinematics affecting the reliability of different recording windows on whole-brain peak MPS using a validated hFEM. Utilizing 53 on-field head impacts recorded via an instrumented mouthguard during a Canadian varsity football game, 10 recording windows were investigated with varying pre- and post-impact-trigger durations. Tukey pair-wise comparisons revealed no statistically significant differences in MPS responses for the different recording windows. However, specific impacts showed marked variability up to 40%. It was found, through correlation analyses, that impacts with lower peak linear acceleration exhibited greater response variability across different pre-trigger durations. Signal shape, analyzed through spectral analysis, influenced the time required for MPS development, resulting in specific impacts requiring a prolonged post-trigger duration. This study adds to the existing consensus on standardizing HIMd acquisition time windows and sheds light on impact characteristics leading to peak MPS variation across different head impact kinematic recording windows. Considering impact characteristics in research assessments is crucial, as certain impacts, affected by recording duration, may lead to significant errors in peak MPS responses during cumulative longitudinal exposure assessments.

