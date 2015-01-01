|
Hamdan S, Guz T, Zalsman G. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38756019
BACKGROUND: Depression, loneliness, and alcohol use disorder are associated with suicide ideation. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our social structures with social distancing and isolation policies implemented worldwide, severely restricting social interactions. Studies regarding the effects of the pandemic are starting to shed light on the harmful psychological effects of these policies. AIMS: This study aims to identify whether the increase in suicidal ideation among college students (mostly young adults) during the pandemic was due to the known risk factors of loneliness, depression, alcohol use disorder, social media addiction, and other background variables.
College students; pandemic; suicidality